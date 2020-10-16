Tips sought to find man who stole money, gun from Detroit restaurant

Detroit police on Friday released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in a break-in reported last month at an east side restaurant.

The man broke a lock off the front door at the business in the 5800 block of Mt. Elliott around 4 a.m. Sept. 19 to enter, authorities said.

Once inside, he tossed a fire extinguisher to shatter an office window then stole cash and a handgun, according to the release.

Police did not release the amount taken or the name of the eatery.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at (313) 596-5740. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.