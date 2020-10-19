Corktown bar to close temporarily after employee catches COVID-19

Detroit — PJ's Lager House, a staple on Michigan Avenue in Corktown, has closed its doors temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The bar will stay closed until its entire staff has had two negative tests in a row, the staff announced Sunday on Facebook.

The employee that tested positive remains in quarantine, and the bar is encouraging anyone who visited between Oct. 9-12 to consider getting tested.

"We hope to reopen safely in the future," staff said in the post.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Michigan. Last week, the state had its highest weekly case number since the virus arrived here in March.