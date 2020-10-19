Detroit police arrest man accused of firing shots at officers, motorist

Detroit — A 20-year-old man was arrested Sunday after allegedly firing shots at officers two days earlier on Detroit's east side, and police say they are still looking for the man who drove him.

The shots were fired Friday afternoon, about 2:30 p.m., when special operations officers from the Ninth Precinct were called to Kennebec and Gunston for a reported assault.

Friday:Detroit police arrest man in connection to firing shots at officers

A man told police that another man had "fired multiple shots at his vehicle," police said.

While officers spoke with the victim, he spotted the suspect riding in a black Chrysler 300 passing by.

The officers rushed to pull over the car, but as it slowed down near McNichols and Strasburg, east of Gunston, the suspect left the passenger side and fled on foot, firing shots at the officers following him.

No one was hit. The man escaped for a short time before being apprehended.

Police recovered the Chrysler 300 about 11 miles east, on the 6000 block of Farmbrook, north of Chandler Park and west of Canyon.

Police continue their search for the driver but still have no description of that man to offer.