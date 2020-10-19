One dead in shooting at gas station on Detroit's east side

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday evening at a gas station in Detroit.

The shooting, at about 6 p.m., occurred in the 9900 block of East Warren. Police said the victim was a 31-year-old male. The person who fired the shots remains at large, police said.

The incident is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.