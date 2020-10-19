1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Linwood in Detroit

A 25-year-old man died and another person was wounded in a shooting Monday on Detroit's west side, police said.

One of the victims had been talking with another man in the 12500 block of Linwood at about 1:30 p.m. when the suspect fired shots, striking him multiple times, investigators said in a statement.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Another male at the scene also was shot, according to the release. He was treated for injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

The suspect fled in a gold GMC Envoy. Authorities describe him as having a slim build, possible dreadlocks, and last seen wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.