Monday is last day to register to vote online or by mail, Secretary of State says 🗳️
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
DETROIT

MDOT: I-375 at Larned Street in Detroit to close for two weeks

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
View Comments

Detroit — Interstate 375 at Larned Street in Detroit will be closed for two weeks, beginning Monday, state officials said.

The freeway will be closed through early November, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

Interstate 375 will be closed until Nov. 2, 2020, to enable crews to make emergency concrete repairs, the Michigan Department of Transportation said Monday.

The closure is needed to enable crews to make emergency concrete repair and curing in cold temperatures, it said.

Southbound I-375 traffic will be made to exit at Larned north of Jefferson Avenue. Meanwhile, northbound I-375 has a single lane closure through Tuesday.

View Comments