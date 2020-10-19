MDOT: I-375 at Larned Street in Detroit to close for two weeks

Detroit — Interstate 375 at Larned Street in Detroit will be closed for two weeks, beginning Monday, state officials said.

The freeway will be closed through early November, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

The closure is needed to enable crews to make emergency concrete repair and curing in cold temperatures, it said.

Southbound I-375 traffic will be made to exit at Larned north of Jefferson Avenue. Meanwhile, northbound I-375 has a single lane closure through Tuesday.