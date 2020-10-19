Detroit drug deal shooting caught on camera, police say

Detroit police are working to find two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting involving an alleged drug deal caught on camera Saturday at a west side business.

A 30-year-old man had stopped outside of a Project Greenlight location in the 18300 block of West Chicago at about 10:15 p.m. to sell marijuana, investigators said in a statement.

"While speaking to the suspect, a second male immediately exited the pickup truck, ran up to the victim, took his marijuana at gunpoint and then shot the victim," the release read.

A surveillance camera filmed the incident as well as the pair jumping back into the truck, driven by a third person, before it fled on Fitzpatrick, authorities reported.

The victim was hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

Authorities described both suspects as men in their 20s. The one who allegedly fired at the victim was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants.

The pickup they fled in is believed to be an older-model GMC or Chevrolet, possibly dark green, without a tailgate. It has running boards and two stickers in the rear window: a small American flag in the bottom right corner and Harley-Davidson wings in the center, police said.

Anyone who recognizes them or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5640. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.