Detroit man faces 3 felony cases alleging murder, gun crimes

Detroit — A 26-year-old Detroit man is in the midst of three separate felony cases involving murder, guns, and domestic violence, court records showed Tuesday.

Learnold Gibbs was arraigned three times in three days, via two courthouses, on charges spanning back to April, according to court records.

On Monday, at Detroit's 36th District Court, Gibbs was arraigned on four charges: first-degree premeditated murder, firearms possession by a felon and two counts of felony firearm.

Magistrate Laura Echartea denied Gibbs bond. He has requested a court-appointed attorney and is due before Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones on Nov. 2 for a probable cause conference, then again on Nov. 9 for a preliminary examination.

The charges owe to a Labor Day shootout outside of a house party on Detroit's east side.

At about 4 a.m. that morning, on the 13200 block of Gable — south of McNichols, east of Mound — a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old man argued, police said.

People tried to separate them, but the men both allegedly pulled guns out and started shooting.

The 24-year-old man, a CPL holder, was fatally wounded. He also fired his gun, police said.

In the crossfire, a 29-year-old woman was also shot. It took a little more than a month, but last week police arrested Gibbs.

A second man, Devante Tartt, 26, was charged with evidence tampering in that case. As of Tuesday morning, Tartt remains at Wayne County Jail on a $750 bond, records show.

On Saturday, Gibbs was arraigned via 34th District Court in Romulus on five felony charges in Detroit: two counts of felony firearm, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The prior felonies came as the result of guilty pleas in drug and gun cases in both Wayne and Macomb counties, according to Michigan Department of Corrections records.

34th District Court handles all weekend arraignments in Wayne County. Magistrate Allen Hindman gave Gibbs a $15,000/10% bond.

Because Gibbs was later denied bond in the murder case, he wouldn't be released even if that bond were posted. He's due in 36th District Court on Oct. 28 for a probable cause conference and Nov. 4 for a preliminary examination, both before Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones.

On Sunday, Magistrate Hindman gave Gibbs a $2,500 personal bond on two felony charges owing an an alleged April incident: assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and domestic violence.

Personal bonds only need to be paid when a person does not show up to a court date. Again, the denial of bond in the murder case means Gibbs would still be jailed until the judge in that case decides otherwise.

Gibbs is due for a probable cause conference in the domestic violence case on Nov. 18, also before Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones.