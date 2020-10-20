Detroit store owner, worker fire shots, thwart attempted robbery, police say

Detroit police are investigating an attempted armed robbery Tuesday afternoon at a business that was thwarted when an employee and store owner each fired weapons at the suspects.

Three males entered a business in the 9500 block of Dexter at about 1 p.m. and allegedly assaulted a 29-year-old male employee, police said in a news release Tuesday night.

The store owner, a 47-year-old male, and the worker pulled out weapons and fired shots, striking two of the three suspects, police said.

The two suspects were arrested and treated at a local hospital for their injuries. The third suspect, about 6 foot 3 and weighing 180 pounds, with a medium complexion and dreadlocks, remained at large, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at (313_ 596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.