Man, 34, slain on Lodge Freeway Service Drive in Detroit

Detroit — A 34-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The homicide took place about 3:35 a.m. on the 4400 block of the John C. Lodge Service Drive, just off Livernois.

Police say the circumstances before the shooting are not yet known, and they have no suspect description to offer.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.