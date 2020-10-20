Man shot to death on McNichols in east Detroit, police say

Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting reported Tuesday on the city's east side.

Officers were called to the 12000 block of McNichols, where a 42-year-old man was shot at about 2 p.m., investigators said in a statement.

Authorities did not release other details. A description of a suspect was not yet available.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are actively being investigated," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.