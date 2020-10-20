Police searching for suspect in shooting on Detroit's west side

Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting on the city’s west side.

Investigators said Kareem Jerome McPherson had been arguing with a 46-year-old man at about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 18900 block of Ashton before pulling out a weapon and opening fire.

The victim was hospitalized and still is being treated for his injuries, police said Monday.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, with a light-brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.