Clerk charged in fatal shooting at Detroit gas station

A clerk has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of a customer at an east-side Detroit gas station, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday.

Mohammed Hizam is also charged with manslaughter and two counts of felony firearm was charged in connection with the Oct. 12 shooting that killed 30-year-old Joshua Lewis. Hizam is accused of firing the fatal shot through plexiglass at the gas station in the 10070 block of Gratiot.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m.

Hizam allegedly saw Lewis breaking the glass of a Coin Pusher game of chance machine with a hammer, picked up a rifle and fired one shot, striking Lewis. The clerk called 911 afterward.

Detroit police arrived at the gas station, investigated the shooting and placed Hizam under arrest. Lewis was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound in the chest.

In the wake the incident, community activists had called for Hizam to be charged.

According to Worthy's office, Detroit Police submitted a warrant request Oct. 14, and the request was sent back two days later for further investigation.

“We cannot and will not rush to judgment on potential homicide cases. We will review them carefully and thoughtfully," Worthy said. "I want to thank the detectives who worked around the clock with my staff on this case.

"These dedicated officers kept their heads down, filtered out the outside noise, and got the needed work done. At the appropriate time, we will present the facts to a judge and jury and let justice prevail.”

The case was been assigned to the prosecutor’s Violent Crime Reduction Initiative.

Hizam was expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Emily Rippey, Lewis’ mother, said seeing charges filed against her son’s killer gives her a sense of relief.

“I am so excited because I can finally see justice for my son. I haven’t been able to sleep since they let that man out," said Rippey. “But I knew they were going to come with charges. I knew it in my heart. I stood hard in my faith and God didn’t let me down.”