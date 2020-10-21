Man, 34, killed in outdoor assault on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A 34-year-old man was killed in an assault Tuesday afternoon, outside of homes on Detroit's east side, police said.

The fatal assault took place about 5 p.m. on the 19500 block of Fairport, police said. That's south of East State Fair, and west of Schoenherr.

All police know so far is that the man was killed outside, in a residential neighborhood.

Police have not released a suspect description, detailed or otherwise, and do not yet know the circumstances preceding the man's death. They are asking for the public's help.

Tipsters who prefer anonymity can share what they know with Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.