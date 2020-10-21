Michigan Central Depot in Detroit to feature Halloween Lights drive-thru event

Michigan Central Depot is hosting a Halloween light show.

The historic former train station will host Michigan Central Halloween Lights! from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 30-31. Visitors can cruise by on Vernor Highway from the safety of their vehicles, according to a Facebook post.

The post describes "glowing ghosts and spooky goblins" on display for the light show.

Michigan Central Depot is undergoing a $350 million makeover by Ford Motor Co., which bought the vacant, 18-story structure in 2018, to turn the former eyesore into the automaker's Corktown campus by 2022.

The depot frequently features thems related to holidays or other events such as the Detroit Homecoming event and the Ford Winter Festival.