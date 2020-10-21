Prosecutor: Detroit man punched pregnant girlfriend, killing baby

Detroit — A 33-year-old Detroit man was given a $750,000 bond Wednesday after the alleged beating and torture of his pregnant girlfriend — an assault the baby did not survive.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Billy Ray Cromer with three felonies: assault with intent to do great bodily harm, torture and felonious assault. Police continue to investigate the baby's death.

The alleged assault took place about 8 p.m. Friday on the 8800 block of Rosemont, which is north of Joy Road and west of the Southfield Freeway on the city's west side.

Cromer and the 30-year-old woman spoke to each other, and then Cromer allegedly choked her and "repeatedly punched her in the stomach and the head," according to a statement from Worthy's office.

He also allegedly forced her to take "several unknown prescription pills," the statement said.

After the alleged assault, Cromer took the woman to the hospital where the baby was pronounced dead.

Cromer was arraigned Tuesday at Detroit's 36th District Court. Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath ruled that if Cromer's bond is posted, he would have to wear a GPS tether and can't have contact with the victim.

He is due for a probable cause conference on Nov. 2 and a preliminary examination on Nov. 9, both before Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones.