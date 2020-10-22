Man enters home, gets shot on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A 27-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon after walking into a home on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting took place about 6:30 p.m. on the 14900 block of Lappin. That's north of East Seven Mile, west of Hayes.

Police say the victim walked into the home and saw two men he didn't know.

The men shot the victim, who was able to get himself out of the home, into a vehicle, and drive to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police haven't released a description of the suspects.