Man shot, woman arrested in drive-by on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A 37-year-old Detroit man was wounded, and a 24-year-old woman was arrested, after a drive-by Wednesday night on the city's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 7:55 p.m. on the 7500 block of Rutland, said Detroit Police Department spokeswoman Janae Gordon. That's north of West Warren and east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say a silver 2007 Dodge Caliber was followed to the Rutland address by a silver Chevy Impala.

The Impala drove past and someone inside fired several shots, striking the victim. He refused medical attention at the scene.

Police arrested a 24-year-old woman believed connected to the shooting, but are still searching out the Impala and three male suspects. Police have no detailed descriptions of those men to offer.