2 Detroit men charged in man's shooting death during fight on east side

Detroit — Two 19-year-old Detroit men are jailed as they face charges in a murder Sunday on the city's east side.

On Sunday, about 7:15 p.m., on the 18700 block of Morang, south of Seven Mile, police say a 19-year-old man was in a fight with "multiple" other men when one of them shot him.

That man died from his injuries, and now two other 19-year-old men face charges.

The victim's name is Martez Woods. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was a homicide, said the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

Deterrio Williams is charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm. He was arraigned Thursday at 36th District Court by Magistrate Joseph Boyer, who denied him bond.

Williams is due for a probable cause conference on Oct. 30 and a preliminary examination on Nov. 6, both before 36th District Court Judge Roberta Archer.

Raynard Thomas is charged with second-degree murder. He was arraigned Thursday before Magistrate Boyer, who gave him a $2.5 million bond.

As of Friday morning he remains at Wayne County Jail. If his bond is posted, Thomas would have to wear a GPS tether as his case proceeds.

Thomas has the same court dates as Williams, also before Judge Archer.