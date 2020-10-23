Crash flips ambulance carrying burn victim; Detroit fire personnel hurt

Three Detroit fire personnel were hospitalized Friday night after their ambulance was struck by a car while transporting a victim on the city's west side, officials said.

A blaze was reported in a home on the 18000 block of Stahelin at about 8:45 p.m. Two medics and a firefighter tended to a victim at the scene who suffered burns and smoke inhalation, Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said.

Minutes later, as the ambulance drove near McNichols and the Lodge Freeway, another vehicle collided with it, he said. The impact flipped the ambulance on its side.

The medics and firefighter were taken to Detroit's Sinai-Grace Hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Fornell said.

The burn victim was rushed to Detroit Receiving Hospital. That person's condition was not available, and other details in the incident were not released.

Detroit police representatives did not have information on the driver who struck the ambulance.