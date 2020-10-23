Detroit man given $100K bond in Dearborn road rage shooting

Dearborn — A 38-year-old Detroit man faces eight felonies in a road rage shooting Sunday afternoon in Dearborn.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Luis Berrios-Rosario with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felonious assault, and four counts of felony firearm.

On Sunday, about 5:40 p.m., Dearborn police received a 911 call about shots fired, in the area of Warren and Chase. Police say the victim noticed a vehicle driving erratically westbound on Warren.

Authorities say that when the victim passed Berrios-Rosario's vehicle, he allegedly pulled a gun and shot it, hitting the vehicle.

Berrios-Rosario was arraigned Thursday at Dearborn's 19th District Court, and given a bond of $100,000. He's due back in court on Oct. 30 for his probable cause conference.