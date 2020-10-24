2 Detroit women robbed, assaulted by man wearing clown mask

Detroit — Two Detroit women were assaulted and robbed early Saturday by a man wearing a clown mask, police say.

The incident occurred in the 5400 block of Seneca on the city's east side at 1:19 a.m., when officers were called to the disturbance.

The women, ages 52 and 66, heard a knock at the door. When they opened it, the suspect forced his way into the home, assaulting the 52-year-old woman and firing a shot that struck the 66-year-old woman.

The suspect fled with the 66-year-old woman's wallet. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man, who was wearing a black hooded sweater with the mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at (313) 596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

