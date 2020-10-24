Police arrest driver who crashed into Detroit bus

A man was in police custody Friday night after crashing into a Detroit Department of Transportation bus, investigators announced.

Officers spotted the driver speeding in a purple Dodge Magnum near Outer Drive and Klinger at about 5:30 p.m., police said in a statement.

After the officers activated their overhead lights, the driver "continued to drive recklessly," according to the release. "...A short time later the suspect collides with a DDOT bus."

The bus driver was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The 23-year-old Dodge driver, who also sustained minor injuries, was taken into custody. Authorities recovered a weapon and suspected narcotics from the vehicle, police said.

Other details were not released.