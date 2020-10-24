Two Detroit officers recovering after SUV struck scout car

Detroit — Two officers are recovering from a crash Friday when their scout car collided with an SUV on the city's east side.

Officers were responding to a police run around 9 p.m. in the area of Hoover Street and Seven Mile and had their overhead lights on when an SUV hit their vehicle.

The scout car also hit another vehicle, then a fire hydrant and rolled over, police said.

The officers were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Police are looking into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at (313) 596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

