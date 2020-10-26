1 slain among 4 shot in one-hour span in Detroit on Sunday

Detroit — Early Sunday morning, four people were shot at three different locations in Detroit, one of them fatally, police said.

Three of the four victims were sitting in vehicles when they were shot.

At about 1:10 a.m., on the 3400 block of Van Dyke, south of Mack, a 58-year-old man was found slain, outdoors, in circumstances that remain uncertain. He had been shot.

Police have no shooter description to offer, and ask anyone with information on what happened to the victim to share what they know anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Michigan, at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Man, 19, shot as he sits in car on east side

Minutes earlier, just before 1:05 a.m., several miles south and west of the previous shooting, a 19-year-old man was shot as he sat in a car on the city's east side.

The shooting happened on the 9300 block of McKinley. That's north of Harper, east of Berkshire.

Police say the man was sitting in a Chrysler when someone approached and shot him but there is no description of that man to offer.

After being shot, the victim drove himself to a hospital, and was listed in stable condition.

2 shot sitting in vehicle at west side party store

The 2 a.m. hour started with a double shooting.

Two men, ages 26 and 35, were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of a party store on the 18100 block of West McNichols. That's just west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say someone walked up to the vehicle and fired shots, striking both men. They have no description of that person to offer.

Medics transported the men from the parking lot to the hospital, and both were listed in temporary serious condition.