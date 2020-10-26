2 hurt in west Detroit drive-by shooting

Detroit police are working to find suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting Monday on the city's west side that led to a crash and two people hospitalized.

The victims were driving in a minivan near Whitcomb and Eaton at about 5:30 p.m. when someone in a black sedan fired multiple shots at them, investigators said in a statement.

A 33-year-old man was struck and the minivan hit a pole trying to flee, according to the release.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. The man shot was listed in critical condition. The other victim, a 61-year-old man, was in stable condition.

A description of the suspect, who fled east on Eaton, was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5240. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.