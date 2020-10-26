Detroit leaders unveiling ordinance for adult-use marijuana sales

Detroit — City leaders on Monday will unveil proposed regulations for the operation of recreational marijuana shops, with controversial provisions to give residents priority.

City Councilman James Tate is set to join Mayor Mike Duggan and members of the community for a 1 p.m. news conference at City Hall to unveil Detroit's long-awaited ordinance for recreational marijuana that guarantees no less than half of all licenses awarded will go to legacy residents.

The plan, city leaders note, was crafted to ensure residents disproportionately affected by the nation’s failed “War on Drugs” will have an equitable opportunity to participate in the industry that's estimated to yield $3 billion in annual sales.

"The time has come for equity currently not present within Detroit’s cannabis industry," Tate said in a statement late Sunday.

City officials have argued only a handful of the shops in Detroit licensed for medical marijuana sales — permitted under a law approved by Detroit's council in 2018 — are owned by residents.

But opponents of the proposal say a "social equity" component that would cater to Detroit residents first and guarantee at least half of the licenses given out for adult-use sales overall also go to Detroiters is anything but unfair.

"Nobody has hip-checked anybody in the city of Detroit out of this industry," said Denise Pollicella, managing partner of Livingston County-based Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan.

Pollicella agrees there are ways to incentivize Detroiters to break into the industry.

"But to do it at the exclusion and literally at the expense of people who went into the city and bought distressed properties and made them beautiful, made neighborhoods around them safer, and created $15-an-hour jobs is wrong," she said.

The latest proposal comes after Tate last fall said an initial draft last fall didn't go far enough to ensure opportunities for residents.

Tate's office convened workgroup sessions with industry professionals and grassroots advocates to develop the social equity component of the law and identify challenges faced by Black entrepreneurs.

The licensing will cover 10 state-approved categories, including medical marijuana provisioning centers, adult-use retailer establishments, growers, processors, safety compliance facilities, temporary marihuana events, microbusinesses, designated consumption lounges and secure transporters.

The social equity program, officials said, calls for "significant reductions in application fees" for Detroiters who have lived in the city for an extended period of time, including low-income residents or those who have been convicted of past marijuana-related offenses.

The proposal also would provide discounts on certain city-owned properties that will be available for residents certified as "Legacy Detroiters," under the ordinance criteria, the city said in a news release.

“In the past, when licenses for marijuana businesses become available, they tend to go to nonresidents rather than those who live in this community,” Duggan said. “What Councilman Tate has crafted here in partnership with our law department ensures that longtime Detroit residents will have the opportunity to build real wealth as part of this lucrative new industry.”

Pollicella countered that nothing in the existing medical marijuana laws have excluded Detroiters from securing property and permits to open shops in Detroit.

"The fact that people in Detroit who did this are from the suburbs is simply how it happened," said Pollicella, who represents clients in the industry who live both in and outside of the city. "Detroit runs the permit process."

Pollicella also represents a group of Detroit businesses that sued the state of Michigan in February in a bid to relaunch recreational marijuana sales in Detroit.

The lawsuit focuses on the city not having an ordinance in place barring adult-use marijuana businesses on Nov. 1, 2019, when the state began accepting license applications, and a state rule that seeks a local clerk's signature on an application.

The case is pending in the state Court of Appeals, she said Monday.

Voters in Detroit and across the state approved a ballot proposal in November 2018 to legalize adult-use of recreational marijuana. There are 1,410 municipalities with bans to block recreational marijuana businesses from opening in their communities, according to state figures provided Thursday.

The City Council first agreed to temporarily prohibit adult-use marijuana establishments through January. Later, the council postponed the opt-out period as work on the ordinance continued. It now runs through Oct. 31.

In July 2018, the council approved a law that capped allowance to 75 sites for medical marijuana sales and laid out where they could locate.

Detroit's council approved a temporary ordinance barring recreational marijuana businesses that went into effect Nov. 12, 2019, 11 days after the state application window began.

The state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued the first recreational license in November. Recreational sales began Dec. 1.

Currently, 424 recreational licenses have been issued in the state, said David Harns, a spokesman for the state's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Adult-use retail sales so far total nearly $376 million, he said.

State officials have said residency requirements for licensing are decided and enforced at the local level.

