Father shoots, kills dog attacking girl, 2; child also struck, Detroit police say

A 2-year-old girl was wounded in a dog attack early Monday on Detroit's east side, authorities said.

Detroit officers were called to the 10000 block of Wayburn, where they were told a resident "opened up the front door and a huge pit bull just ran in and began charging at" a child, said Capt. Gerry Johnson of the Ninth Precinct.

"The father of that young child retrieved his weapon and fired multiple shots."

The shots killed the dog, believed to be a stray, and struck the toddler in her arm, Johnson told reporters.

The father carried the girl to the Detroit Fire Department Engine No. 58 station on nearby Whittier; a medic there transported her to Ascension St. John Hospital, said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

The girl, who had severe bite wounds on her head, cheeks and nose, was listed in critical condition, Johnson said. Her father "is extremely emotional right now," he said.

Children's Protective Services officials are also investigating the incident, Johnson said.