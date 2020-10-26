State police investigate shooting on Southfield Freeway

Detroit — A woman's vehicle was shot at Monday morning on the Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place just before 4 a.m. on the northbound freeway at McNichols, Michigan State Police said.

The shooting was reported after the woman drove over to the Lodge Freeway, at Evergreen, and called 911.

State troopers responded, and escorted the woman from there to the Metro North Post on 10 Mile in Oak Park.

There the victim told police that she was in the center lane when a vehicle in the right lane cut in front of her and slammed its brakes. Police say the vehicle is an SUV, a white or light-colored Chevy Suburban or GMC Yukon with tinted plates.

The woman was able to avoid a crash, and the other vehicle got back in the right lane. But when it did, someone inside fired two shots at the woman's car before getting off the freeway at the Seven Mile exit.

Police processed the woman's vehicle and recovered one round. They searched the freeway and found a shell casing.