Two men, both 22, shot hours apart in Detroit

Detroit — Two 22-year-old men were shot Sunday evening in separate incidents in Detroit, police said. One shooting happened at a Halloween party on the city's east side, and the other near a gas station on the west side.

An argument broke out at about 11:25 p.m. at a Halloween party on the 5300 block of Nevada, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's west of Mound, but also just east of the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct.

Police say a 22-year-old man heard gunfire then felt pain, realizing he'd been hit. He was privately conveyed to the hospital, and listed in stable condition.

Police have no shooter description to offer.

Hours earlier, just before 6:55 p.m., a 22-year-old man appeared at an Eight Mile gas station with a gunshot wound to his face.

Police believe the man was shot on the 8900 block of West Eight Mile, west of Wyoming, which is where they recovered a black Jeep Cherokee with bullet holes.

After being shot, police believe the victim left the Jeep and walked to the gas station.

Medics took the victim to the hospital. He is listed in serious condition.

Police have no suspect description to offer.