9-year-old shoots herself after handling gun at home, Detroit police say

A 9-year-old girl in Detroit shot herself after she found a gun in her home Tuesday and began handling it, police said.

She was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

The incident occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on the 15000 block of Fordham.

"Allegedly, she was home with a sibling when she found a gun inside and while handling it, it discharged and struck her," Detroit police said in a release.

Her mother was not home at the time, police said. Police said her mother took her daughter to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at (313) 596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) SPEAK-UP.