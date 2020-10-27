Man, 33, dies in stabbing near Detroit's Palmer Park

Detroit — A 33-year-old man was found stabbed Monday night outdoors, on Detroit's west side. He later died from his injuries, police said.

The stabbing victim was found lying on the grass about 7 p.m. on the 700 block of Convington, police said. That's north of McNichols and just west of Woodward. It's near the almost-300-acre Palmer Park.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital, but he died.

Police have no description of a suspect to offer, and aren't sure of the circumstances right before the stabbing.

They ask that tipsters call Crime Stoppers of Michigan, at 800-SPEAK-UP, and share what they know. Crime Stoppers tips come in anonymously, and successful tips are given cash rewards.