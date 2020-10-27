Man, 62, shot during argument in parking lot of 7 Mile coney shop

Detroit — A 62-year-old man was wounded late Monday night in a shooting in the parking lot of a coney shop on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. outside the T & J Coney Island at Seven Mile and Schaefer.

Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said the victim and another man argued in the parking lot. Then the other man pulled a gun, shot him, and fled on foot.

Police say the shooter, in fleeing, left behind a Dodge Charger. They continue to search for the shooter, but did not immediately offer a detailed description.

The victim was privately conveyed from the shooting scene to a hospital. Police met him there, and learned what had happened.

The victim was listed in stable condition.