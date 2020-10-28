7-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

Police are on the scene of a shooting involving a 7-year-old girl on Detroit’s east side Wednesday night.

The girl was shot inside a home in the 3900 block of Bedford, police said.

Investigators said a dark-blue vehicle drove by and fired shots into a home, striking the girl, police said. The car fled on Bedford, according to police.

Officers rushed the girl to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at at 1(800) SPEAK-UP.

