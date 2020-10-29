Men charged in copper theft from Detroit church

Two men have been charged with stealing copper tubing from the restroom of a Detroit church, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday.

Robert Gray, 56, and Kenyantta King, 42, both of Detroit, were charged in connection with the Tuesday theft from the Bushnell Congregational Church, located in the 15000 block of the Southfield Freeway service drive.

The two were allegedly discovered just before 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church after officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers arrested Gray and King at the scene.

The pair have been charged with breaking and entering with intent, possession of burglar tools and malicious destruction of a building between $200-$1,000. The men were expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Thursday in 36th District Court.