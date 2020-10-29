Feds charge ex-UM music professor with transporting minor across state lines for sex

A former University of Michigan professor has been charged with two counts of transporting a minor girl across state lines to engage in sexual conduct, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

An indictment against Stephen Shipps, 67, of Ann Arbor was unsealed Thursday, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement.

Shipps was arrested Thursday morning and is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in the afternoon, officials said. If convicted, Shipps faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

He is accused of transporting a girl younger than 18 across state lines to have sex with her in February, March, June and July 2002, they said.

Shipps was a violin professor at the UM's School of Music, Theatre and Dance from 1989 to 2019, Schneider said. He was also director of the Strings Preparatory Program, which offered instruction to young musicians of elementary school through high school age. He retired from the university in February 2019.

In addition to his job at UM, Shipps served on the faculties of Indiana University, North Carolina School of the Arts, University of Nebraska-Omaha, and the Banff Centre in Canada. He also taught students at summer music programs in the Czech Republic, Germany and the United Kingdom, according to federal officials.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the alleged crimes should call the Department of Homeland Security's Tip Line at (866) 347-2423 or email them to HSI-Shipps-Investigation@ice.dhs.gov.

