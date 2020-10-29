Judge issues temporary halt to sale of Detroit's former State Fairgrounds site to Amazon

A Wayne County Circuit Court judge has issued a temporary restraining order halting the city of Detroit's sale of the former Michigan State Fairgrounds site to Amazon.

"The stakes are too high, especially with environmental and health impacts, for plaintiffs to be deprived of their opportunity to receive benefits and a means to hold the developer, Amazon, and other corporations that stand to profit accountable under the Community Benefits Ordinance (CBO)," said Tonya Myers Phillips, director of Partnerships and Development at the Sugar Law Center.

The law center filed suit last week against the sale of the former fairgrounds over the appraised value of the land and the failure of the city to use a community benefits ordinance.

The firm is suing the city, Mayor Mike Duggan and other officials on behalf of the State Fairgrounds Development Coalition.

Resident Frank Hammer, co-chair of the coalition, said his group was challenging through the the Circuit Court the appraised value of the property.

He claims the property is being sold under value and should trigger the Community Benefits Ordinance, which would establish a Neighborhood Advisory Council of residents from the area the development would affect. He said a public hearing for the transit center should have been held prior to the City Council's vote Oct. 20, instead of one being scheduled for November.

"Detroiters were entitled by the Detroit CBO to a Community Benefits Agreement. We will continue that fight, and look forward to the hearing on November 9th," Hammer said Thursday.

Responding to the court decision, Detroit Corporation Counsel Lawrence Garcia said in a statement: “The city was never provided notice of the plaintiffs’ request for the temporary order, or an opportunity to respond.

"This order was issued on bad information, and we are moving to respond to complete the record. We are confident this order will be lifted and this 1,200-job development will proceed.”

A hearing is scheduled for noon Nov. 9 before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Sheila Ann Gibson.