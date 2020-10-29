Suspect sought in Detroit drive-by shooting that injured girl, 7

Detroit police have released surveillance footage they say shows a shooting on the east side Wednesday night that wounded a 7-year-old girl.

Investigators believe a dark-colored vehicle circled the neighborhood before approaching the house in the 3900 block of Bedford at about 8:20 p.m.

The 7-year-old girl was on the couch in the living room of the home when the car drove by and someone opened fire, striking her, police said.

The driver fled north on Bedford. Authorities did not have a description.

Officers rushed the victim to the hospital. She was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.