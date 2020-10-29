Suspects caught on camera stealing safe from KFC in Detroit

Detroit police on Thursday released surveillance images of suspects wanted in connection with a burglary this month at an east side KFC.

The suspects parked next to the business in the 3700 block of Gratiot at about 4:15 a.m. Oct. 15 in a light-colored SUV and dark minivan, investigators said in a statement.

After approaching on foot, four of the suspects "pried open the rear door then entered while two remained outside as lookouts," according to the release.

The group was filmed removing the safe before placing it in the SUV then driving north on Mt. Elliott with the second vehicle following, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5740. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.