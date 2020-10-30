Detroit hostage to police: 'I don't want to die this way'

Detroit — A woman who is being held hostage by a barricaded gunman in a home on the city's east side Friday reportedly had a pistol pointed at her when she told a police negotiator during a telephone call, "I don't want to die this way."

The situation has been ongoing since about noon Friday, and police from the department's Special Response Team are in contact with the 42-year-old gunman, who has a history of violence and mental illness, Detroit police chief James Craig said at a press conference.

Police were dispatched to the 18600 block of Concord on Detroit's east side at 12:12 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call reporting that a man with a gun had taken a woman hostage.

"When the officers arrived, they saw an individual with a gun, and a female victim who turned out to be his girlfriend," Craig said.

"He's allowed (his hostage) to communicate with our negotiators," Craig said. "She's very nervous. She's repeatedly saying, 'I don't want to die this way. I don't want to die this way.' When asked the question, 'is he armed with a weapon?' she said yes. 'Is the weapon pointed at you?' She said yes."

Craig said armored vehicles have been deployed to the scene in case officers have to breach the house to rescue the victim or an officer. Police have told neighbors to stay in their homes, he said.

"The family is on the scene," Craig said. "They've confirmed his mental state and his agitation. We're assuring them we're doing everything we can to bring this to a peaceful resolution, but we have a victim who is frightened for her life and doesn't want to die."

The man was diagnosed four years ago with bipolar disorder, Craig said. The chief said the man hadn't been taking his medication, which he said caused him to become upset.

"He has a history of violence; sexual assault and felonious assault," the chief said. "It's a very critical situation."

Friday's incident is the 22nd barricaded gunman situation Detroit police have responded to this year, Craig said. "At least half involve someone with mental illness," he said.

He said more effort needs to be put into mental health treatment.

"This has been an ongoing conversation," the chief said. "It's broken everywhere. What are we waiting on, another tragedy to happen? When there is a tragedy, we talk about it for maybe two weeks and then we go on with our lives. Enough is enough."

