Detroit police: 9-year-old girl fatally shot in accident

Detroit — A 9-year-old girl was found fatally shot inside a home on the city's west side Friday night in what police believe was an accidental shooting.

Police were dispatched to the home in the 15800 block of Kentucky about 7:35 p.m. and found the girl in the living room. Two other siblings, aged 10 and 5, were also in the home but uninjured, Detroit Police Capt. Lashanna Potts said.

"It appears there were three children in the home, no adults," said Potts. "It remains under investigation but appears an accidental shooting."

Potts lamented that children were left at home unsupervised with access to a weapon — a potentially deadly combination police are seeing with more frequency.

"If we learn anything from this, we hope it is if you know you have children, babies, in the home put your weapon up, lock it away," he said. "And have adults present."

Potts said two men who returned to the home are being questioned by police. The mother, who returned after the shooting "is devastated and we have two other children who have had the worst day in their lives."

The shooting remains under investigation and police are still looking for the weapon.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319