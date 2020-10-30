Detroit police seek tips on west side shooting that killed 1, wounded 1

Detroit police are asking the public for help to identify those involved in a Oct. 19 shooting on the city's west side that left a 25-year-old man dead and another person wounded.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 12500 block of Linwood near West Davison.

According to police, the 25-year-old was sitting inside his vehicle when someone driving a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer pulled alongside of him. The driver exited his vehicle, walked up to the victim and fired multiple shots, fatally wounding him.

The man then fled the location in an unknown direction.

A second male victim told police he was walking into the store located at the site of the shooting when he heard gunfire and felt pain. He was taken to a hospital.

Police said the shooter has a thin build, and possibly with dreadlocks. He was wearing all black.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

