2 pedestrians struck in hit-and-runs in Detroit; 1 dead, another critically injured

Two pedestrians were struck by a hit-and-run driver between Friday and Sunday, leaving one person dead and another critically injured, Detroit police said.

Police said on Nov. 1 at about 3:20 a.m., a female was struck by a dark-colored vehicle on Gratiot as she crossed the street at Fordham. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old woman "surrendered herself" to the Redford Township Police Department at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a release. She was turned over to the Detroit Police Department and is being held at the Detroit Detention Center and a Nissan Sentra was recovered.

On Oct. 31, at about 12:50 a.m., investigators said a man was found unresponsive in the street in the 12900 block of Puritan. The victim, 48 years old male, transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.

A witness at the scene said the victim was struck by a gray minivan traveling west on Puritan. The victim has just left a business when he was struck, the witness told police.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2779 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.