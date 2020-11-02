Detroit police investigate 2 stabbings, one of them fatal

Detroit — Sunday morning on Detroit's west side, a 30-year-old man staggered down a residential street with a stab wound to his chest.

He died from his injuries after the confrontation at about 10:10 a.m. on the 8200 block of Intervale, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of Schoolcraft and east of Wyoming.

Investigators quickly linked a 45-year-old woman to the fatal stabbing, and made an arrest, Gordon said. Police couldn't immediately comment on the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

The woman remains jailed, pending charges.

Man, 49, stabbed and shot during argument

Sunday night, just before 8:20 p.m., an argument between two men ended with the one of them shot and stabbed, police said.

This took place on the 3300 block of Virginia Park, which is on Detroit's west side, south of Joy Road and east of Dexter.

Police say that as a 49-year-old man argued with another man, 29, the younger man pulled a gun and knife and stabbed and shot him, before fleeing.

Police describe the suspect as "known" to the victim, but did not offer a description of the man.

The victim was privately conveyed to the hospital and listed in stable condition.