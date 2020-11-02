Man, woman arrested after argument in Detroit ends in gunfire

Detroit — An argument on Detroit's west side Sunday morning ended with gunfire and the arrest of two suspects, police said.

The fight was reported about 9:30 a.m. Sunday on the 18800 block of Margareta, which is south of Seven Mile and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman arrived there to confront a 23-year-old woman at her home. But that woman's 31-year-old boyfriend was also at the home.

The four argued and the argument turned physical.

Police say the 21-year-old man pulled a gun and fired shots at the home, which had two small kids inside. No one inside or outside the home was hit.

After the shots were fired, the man and woman fled in a white Pontiac, but police found the Pontiac and arrested the pair less than a mile south of the shooting scene, in the area of Sunderland and West Outer Drive.

Police recovered a weapon during the arrest. Both are jailed at Detroit Detention Center, pending possible criminal charges.