Woman, 22, arrested after boyfriend killed during assault

Detroit — An alleged domestic violence assault early Sunday morning in Detroit ended in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man and the arrest of a 22-year-old woman, police said.

The fatal shooting took place about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Algonquin, which is north of the Detroit River and west of Dickerson on the Detroit's east side.

Police say the man "physically assaulted" the woman, his girlfriend, in her home.

During the assault, the woman pulled out a handgun and shot the man.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police arrested the woman and transported her to Detroit Detention Center, pending possible charges.

Police also recovered the gun believed to have been used in the shooting.