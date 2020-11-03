SUBSCRIBE NOW
$5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
DETROIT

12-day-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in Detroit home

James David Dickson
The Detroit News
View Comments

Detroit — A 12-day-old girl died early Tuesday morning after she was found unresponsive in her home, authorities said.

At about 3:20 a.m., at a home north of West Grand Boulevard and east of Dexter, police got a 911 call about a baby not breathing.

The girl's parents performed CPR, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. 

Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, said medics tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the baby. 

Police say the baby had no known medical conditions. 

View Comments