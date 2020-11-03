12-day-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in Detroit home

Detroit — A 12-day-old girl died early Tuesday morning after she was found unresponsive in her home, authorities said.

At about 3:20 a.m., at a home north of West Grand Boulevard and east of Dexter, police got a 911 call about a baby not breathing.

The girl's parents performed CPR, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, said medics tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the baby.

Police say the baby had no known medical conditions.