12-day-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in Detroit home
James David Dickson
The Detroit News
Detroit — A 12-day-old girl died early Tuesday morning after she was found unresponsive in her home, authorities said.
At about 3:20 a.m., at a home north of West Grand Boulevard and east of Dexter, police got a 911 call about a baby not breathing.
The girl's parents performed CPR, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.
Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, said medics tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the baby.
Police say the baby had no known medical conditions.