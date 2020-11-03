2 men die after being 'shot up,' crashing car into Detroit home

Detroit — Two men were found dead early Tuesday morning after their vehicle crashed into a home on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting was reported in the 4 a.m. hour on 29th Street, north of Michigan Avenue and west of Hubbard.

After the crash, everyone was fine in the home, but the men in the vehicle had died, said Officer Holly Lance, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department.

Police believe the shooting took place before the crash, not at the scene of the crash. The vehicle had been shot multiple times, police said.

The victims' ages were not immediately available, and police did not immediately know the circumstances prior to the shooting and crash.