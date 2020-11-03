Guard shot outside bank on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A 25-year-old man is recovering after he was shot outside a bank early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting was reported about 1:20 a.m. at the Chase bank at West Warren and Southfield Road.

Police say the victim, who was there working as security, was approaching an ATM when someone inside a red Chevy Impala, with tinted windows, fired a single shot and wounded him.

The Impala then fled the scene.

The guard was able to get back inside an armored truck. Medics transported him from the parking lot to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.