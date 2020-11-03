NB Southfield Freeway lanes closed between I-96, Grand River for shooting investigation
Jasmin Barmore
The Detroit News
Northbound lanes of Southfield Freeway were closed Tuesday night between Interstate 96 and Grand River as police investigate a possible shooting incident on the road involving a stolen vehicle.
A female told Michigan State Police that she was shot at by a passenger of vehicle after she honked at a vehicle when it cut her off.
Police said on Twitter that she was not injured. The suspects fled the vehicle, which police said "is a fresh stolen."
Northbound lanes of Southfield were closed for the investigation, police said about 6:30 p.m. Canine units were assisting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police at (313) 237-2450 or leave a tip on their mobile app.